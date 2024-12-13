Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen 25™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25™ Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25™), which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The following security will be added to the Index: Sydbank A/S (SYDB).

The OMX Copenhagen 25™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be removed from the Index: TORM plc A (TRMD A).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the Nasdaq Copenhagen 25™ Index Methodology.