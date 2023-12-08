Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 18, 2023.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|NKT A/S (NKT)
|Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
The following security will be removed from the Index:
|FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS)
|Netcompany Group A/S (NETC)
For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.
The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Methodology.