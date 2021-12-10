 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index

Date 10/12/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25) which will become effective at market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.


The following security will be added to the Index:

Jyske Bank A/S (JYSK)  

The following security will be removed from the Index:

SimCorp A/S (SIM)  

 

The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Methodology

 