Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index

Date 11/06/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25) which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 21, 2021.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

None  
   

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

None  


The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Methodology.