Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The Iceland 10 Index

Date 16/12/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 04, 2021.


The following securities will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name
HAGA Hagar
KVIKA Kvika banki

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name
ICEAIR Icelandair Group
SJOVA Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar

 

The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology.