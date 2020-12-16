Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The Iceland 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (Nasdaq Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 04, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|HAGA
|Hagar
|KVIKA
|Kvika banki
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|ICEAIR
|Icelandair Group
|SJOVA
|Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar
The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology.