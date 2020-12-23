 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Date 23/12/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 4, 2021.


The following securities will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name
AZELIO Azelio AB
EG7 Enad Global 7 AB
IMP A SDB Implantica AG SDB ser. A
LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A
NANOFH Nanoform Finland Oyj
OFFHUS Offentliga Hus i Norden AB
SECARE Swedencare AB
SEYE Smart Eye AB
SIVE Sivers Semiconductors AB
   

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name
ABSO Absolent Group AB
CLIME B Climeon AB ser. B
DETEC Detection Technology Oyj
ENZY Enzymatica AB
FARON Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
GENO Genovis AB
MNTC Mentice AB
OVZON Ovzon AB
SPEC SpectaCure

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Markets in Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.