Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 4, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|AZELIO
|Azelio AB
|EG7
|Enad Global 7 AB
|IMP A SDB
|Implantica AG SDB ser. A
|LYKO A
|Lyko Group AB ser. A
|NANOFH
|Nanoform Finland Oyj
|OFFHUS
|Offentliga Hus i Norden AB
|SECARE
|Swedencare AB
|SEYE
|Smart Eye AB
|SIVE
|Sivers Semiconductors AB
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|ABSO
|Absolent Group AB
|CLIME B
|Climeon AB ser. B
|DETEC
|Detection Technology Oyj
|ENZY
|Enzymatica AB
|FARON
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
|GENO
|Genovis AB
|MNTC
|Mentice AB
|OVZON
|Ovzon AB
|SPEC
|SpectaCure
The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Markets in Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.