Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|BAHN B
|Bahnhof AB, ser. B
|HUMBLE
|Humble Group AB
|EXS
|Exsitec Holding AB
|LUMEN
|LumenRadio AB
|SEYE
|Smart Eye AB
|YUBICO
|Yubico AB
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Symbol
|Security Name
|EG7
|Enad Global 7 AB
|LYKO A
|Lyko Group AB ser. A
|PAGERO
|Pagero Group AB
|RENEW
|Re:NewCell AB
|SPINN
|Spinnova Oyj
For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.
The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.