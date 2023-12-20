Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Symbol Security Name BAHN B Bahnhof AB, ser. B HUMBLE Humble Group AB EXS Exsitec Holding AB LUMEN LumenRadio AB SEYE Smart Eye AB YUBICO Yubico AB

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Symbol Security Name EG7 Enad Global 7 AB LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A PAGERO Pagero Group AB RENEW Re:NewCell AB SPINN Spinnova Oyj

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.