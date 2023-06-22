BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Date 22/06/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 03, 2023.

 

The following securities will be added to the Index on July 03, 2023:

Symbol Security Name
ADDV B ADDvise Group AB ser. B
LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A
PAGERO Pagero Group AB
RENEW Re:NewCell AB
TEQ Teqnion AB

The following securities will be removed from the Index on July 03, 2023:

Symbol Security Name
ALM ALM Equity AB
HUMBLE Humble Group AB
IMP A SDB Implantica AG SDB ser. A
NANOFH Nanoform Finland Oyj

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach