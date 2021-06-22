Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To The First North 25 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective at market open on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|ALM Equity (ALM)
|Intervacc (IVACC)
|Bambuser (BUSER)
|Re:NewCell (RENEW)
|CoinShares International (CS)
|Thunderful Group (THUNDR)
|Desenio Group (DSNO)
|Vestum (VESTUM)
|Humble Group (HUMBLE)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|Akelius Residential Property ser. D (AKEL D)
|Minesto (MINEST)
|Amasten Fastighets (AMAST)
|VEF Ltd (VELF SDB)
The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology.