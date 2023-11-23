Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023.
The following securities will be added to the Index:
|Camurus AB (CMAX)
|Munters Group AB (MTRS)
|Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS)
|NCAB Group AB (NCAB)
|Karnov Group AB (KAR)
|Securitas AB ser. B (SECU B)
|Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)
The following securities will be removed from the Index:
|AFRY AB (AFRY)
|Boozt AB (BOOZT)
|Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B)
|JM AB (JM)
|Arjo AB ser. B (ARJO B)
|Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B (PLAZ B)
|Beijer Ref AB ser. B (BEIJ B)
|SSAB AB ser. A (SSAB A)
For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.
The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.