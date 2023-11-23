Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Camurus AB (CMAX) Munters Group AB (MTRS) Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS) NCAB Group AB (NCAB) Karnov Group AB (KAR) Securitas AB ser. B (SECU B) Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B)

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

AFRY AB (AFRY) Boozt AB (BOOZT) Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) JM AB (JM) Arjo AB ser. B (ARJO B) Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B (PLAZ B) Beijer Ref AB ser. B (BEIJ B) SSAB AB ser. A (SSAB A)

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.