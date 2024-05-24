Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual Changes To OMX Stockholm Benchmark™ Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark™ Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The following securities will be added to the Ibulndex: Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B), AFRY AB (AFRY), Biotage AB (BIOT), Bonesupport Holding AB (BONEX), Boozt AB (BOOZT), Lindab International AB (LIAB), SSAB AB ser. A (SSAB A), and VBG Group AB ser. B (VBG B).

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: BioArctic AB ser. B (BIOA B), BioGaia AB ser. B (BIOG B), Bravida Holding AB (BRAV), Lundbergföretagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B), NCAB Group AB (NCAB), Securitas AB ser. B (SECU B), Stillfront Group AB (SF), and Tethys Oil AB (TETY).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.