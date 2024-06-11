Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nasdaq Announces Results From 2024 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 11/06/2024

  • All 12 Nominated Directors Elected
  • Kathryn A. Koch Joins the Board of Directors as a Newly Elected Independent Director
  • Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

 

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company
  • Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.
  • Holden Spaht, Managing Partner,  Thoma Bravo
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)
  • Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

 

As part of Nasdaq’s Board refreshment process,  Kathryn A. Koch was newly elected to Nasdaq’s Board of Directors. With more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, Koch has an extensive background of expertise in investment management, strategy, managing a P&L, client relationships, and human capital management.

The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected  Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

