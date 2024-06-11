Nasdaq Announces Results From 2024 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

- All 12 Nominated Directors Elected
- Kathryn A. Koch Joins the Board of Directors as a Newly Elected Independent Director
- Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board
-
Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
-
Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company
-
Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
-
Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre
-
Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
-
Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.
-
Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo
-
Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
-
Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)
-
Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
-
Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC
As part of Nasdaq’s Board refreshment process,
The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected
In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:
- The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
- Ratification of the appointment of
Ernst & Young LLPas Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.