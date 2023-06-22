BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nasdaq Announces Results From 2023 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 22/06/2023

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

 

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO-Elect, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
  • Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

 

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected  Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;
  • An advisory vote to conduct future advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation every year; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

 

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requiring the positions of Chair of the Board and CEO to be held by different individuals.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

