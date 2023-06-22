Nasdaq Announces Results From 2023 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

-
Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer
-
Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
-
Steven D. Black, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
-
Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
-
Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centreand Chairman, Borse Dubai
-
Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
-
Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
-
Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO-Elect, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
-
Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners
-
Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC
The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected
Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:
- The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;
- An advisory vote to conduct future advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation every year; and
- Ratification of the appointment of
Ernst & Young LLPas Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requiring the positions of Chair of the Board and CEO to be held by different individuals.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.