Nasdaq Announces Results From 2023 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 . All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

Melissa M. Arnoldi , EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer

, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer Charlene T. Begley , Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company

, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company Steven D. Black , Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments

, Former Co-CEO, Bregal Investments Adena T. Friedman , Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq Essa Kazim , Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai

, Governor, and Chairman, Borse Dubai Thomas A. Kloet , Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited Michael R. Splinter , Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc. Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Toni Townes-Whitley , CEO-Elect, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

, CEO-Elect, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Jeffery W. Yabuki , Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners

, Chairman and Founding Partner, Alfred W. Zollar , Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;

An advisory vote to conduct future advisory votes on the company’s executive compensation every year; and

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 .

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requiring the positions of Chair of the Board and CEO to be held by different individuals.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.