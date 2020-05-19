 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Announces Results From 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders - Ten Directors Re-elected

Date 19/05/2020

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders today elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, CEO, Vrio Corp., a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;
  • The company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as amended and restated; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.