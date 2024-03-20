Nasdaq Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Nasdaq Common Stock By Borse Dubai

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ or Nasdaq) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by Borse Dubai of 26,956,522 shares of Nasdaq’s common stock at $59.00 per share. Borse Dubai has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,043,478 additional shares of Nasdaq’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Nasdaq is not offering any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Borse Dubai will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

At the completion of the offering, Borse Dubai is expected to hold approximately 62.4 million shares, representing approximately 10.8% of Nasdaq’s outstanding shares, or approximately 58.3 million shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, representing approximately 10.1% of Nasdaq’s outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan is acting as capital markets advisor to Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and other documents Nasdaq has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Nasdaq and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Nasdaq, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.