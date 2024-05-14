Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nasdaq Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Date 14/05/2024

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET. The virtual meeting website can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2024.

Shareholders of record as of April 15, 2024 will be eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Nasdaq’s 2024 Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at www.nasdaq.com/annual-meeting. The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and virtual attendance procedures.

