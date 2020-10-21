Nadex: US And UK Daylight Savings Time And Contract Hours Changes

Nadex would like to remind its customers that the Daylight Savings Time ends in the United Kingdom on Sunday, October 25, 2020. This change does not affect the close times for all FTSE 100 and Germany 30 contracts on Nadex.
The US will “fall back” as Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 starting at 2am ET. During the period where the US does not observe daylight savings time, all Japan 225 and China 50 contracts will return to their regular defined times for open and close. The regular hours for the Japan 225 and China 50 contracts are as follows:
-
Japan 225 contracts will open at 6:45pm and close at 1:25am ET
-
China 50 contracts will open at 8:00pm and close at 2:55am ET
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.