Nadex: US And UK Daylight Savings Time And Contract Hours Change

Nadex would like to remind its customers that the US will "spring ahead" to Daylight Savings Time (DST) starting at 2am ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022. During US daylight savings time, all Japan 225 and China 50 contracts will open and close one hour later than their regular defined times. The modified hours are as follows:
-
Japan 225 Daily and Weekly contracts will open at 7:45pm and close at 2:25am ET
-
China 50 Daily and Weekly contracts will open at 9:00pm and close at 3:55am ET
The UK and Europe do not apply Daylight Savings until Sunday, March 27, 2022. However, the close times for all FTSE 100 and Germany 40 contracts on Nadex will remain unchanged throughout this period.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.