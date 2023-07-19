Nadex Updates Trading Hours And Expiration Times For Certain Cryptocurrency Products

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it is updating Rules 12.91 and 12.92 to update trading hours as well as updating Rules 12.87 and 12.88 to include additional expiration times for contract specifications previously self-certified.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department

Notice 1738 - Weekly Notification Amend Product Specs