Nadex Updates Rulebook

Date 26/05/2023

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it is updating Rules 12.24 and 12.25 to include contract specifications previously self-certified as well as updating a Rule 1.1 Definition related to contract specifications previously self-certified.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

Notice 1717 Weekly Notification Rule Amendments

