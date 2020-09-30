 Skip to main Content
Nadex Trading Platform Outage

Date 30/09/2020

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (the “Act”), and §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted notice to the Commission that on trade date September 29, 2020 at 5:21AM ET, the Nadex trading platform experienced a technical issue which led to an outage affecting the trading platform. The issue was corrected and the platform was restored 9:57am ET.   