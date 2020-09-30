Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (the “Act”), and §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted notice to the Commission that on trade date September 29, 2020 at 5:21AM ET, the Nadex trading platform experienced a technical issue which led to an outage affecting the trading platform. The issue was corrected and the platform was restored 9:57am ET.
Nadex Trading Platform Outage
Date 30/09/2020