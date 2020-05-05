Nadex Temporarily Halts Markets

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on May 4, 2020 notice that due to an exchange issue that occurred on trade date May 4, 2020, markets were halted between approximately 8:30pm ET and 8:50pm ET, and between approximately 9:40pm ET and 10:00pm ET to refresh the Exchange and resolve the issue.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.