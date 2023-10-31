Nadex Self-Certifies SHIB Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified the terms and conditions for its new SHIB Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Contracts. These contracts will be listed on or after trade date November 3, 2023.

Notice 1751 Self Certification