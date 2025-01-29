Nadex Self-Certifies MELANIA Cryptocurrency Event Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified the terms and conditions for its new MELANIA Cryptocurrency Event Contracts. These contracts will be listed on or after trade date February 3, 2025