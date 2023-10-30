BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nadex Self-Certifies BCH Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Contracts

Date 30/10/2023

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified the terms and conditions for its new BCH Cryptocurrency Event Contracts. These contracts will be listed on or after trade date October 31, 2023.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentNotice 1749 - Self Certification

