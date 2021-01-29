Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, or GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 25, 2021; no USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm expiration times on trade date January 25, 2021;
No Gold Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts were listed until approximately 10:50am on trade date January 25, 2012.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.