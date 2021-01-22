 Skip to main Content
Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 22/01/2021

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 


  • No GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 18, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm through 7:00pm expiration times on trade date January 18, 2021;

  • No USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 19, 2021;

  • No Daily Gold or Copper Call Spread contracts were listed on trade date January 19, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 20, 2021.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.