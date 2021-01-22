Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 18, 2021;
No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm through 7:00pm expiration times on trade date January 18, 2021;
No USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 19, 2021;
No Daily Gold or Copper Call Spread contracts were listed on trade date January 19, 2021;
No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 20, 2021.