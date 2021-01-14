Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, or EUR/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 11, 2021;
No GBP/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY, or EUR/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:10pm expiration time on trade date January 11, 2021;
No GBP/USD, USD/CAD, or GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 12, 2021;
No GBP/USD or GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 13, 2021;
No GBP/USD or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 14, 2021;
No GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 6:15pm expiration times on trade date January 14, 2021;
No GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, or USD/CAD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 15, 2021.