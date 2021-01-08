Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/JPY, or EUR/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 4, 2021;
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm expiration times on trade date January 4, 2021;
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 5, 2021;
No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 6, 2021;
No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 7, 2021;
No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 8, 2021.