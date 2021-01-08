 Skip to main Content
Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 08/01/2021

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 

  • No USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/JPY, or EUR/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 4, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm expiration times on trade date January 4, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 5, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 6, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 7, 2021;

  • No GBP/JPY and GBP/USD 5-Minute contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date January 8, 2021.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

 