Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 25/09/2020

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 

  • No AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 7:00pm expiration times on trade date September 21, 2020;

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 22, 2020;

  • No EUR/JPY or GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 24, 2020;

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration time on trade date September 25, 2020.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

 