Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
-
No AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 7:00pm expiration times on trade date September 21, 2020;
-
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 22, 2020;
-
No EUR/JPY or GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 24, 2020;
-
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration time on trade date September 25, 2020.