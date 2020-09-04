Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm expiration times on trade date August 31, 2020;
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 6:35pm ET expiration times on trade date September 1, 2020;
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 2, 2020;
No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date September 3, 2020.