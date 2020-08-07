Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date August 3, 2020.
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:30pm through 6:45pm expiration times on trade date August 3, 2020.
No GBP/JPY or USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 6:15pm expiration times on trade date August 4, 2020.
No GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:15pm through 6:40pm expiration times on trade date August 4, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:30 through 6:40pm expiration times on trade date August 4, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10 expiration times on trade date August 5, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date August 6, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm expiration times on trade date August 7, 2020.