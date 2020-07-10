Nadex Refrains from Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, or USD/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date July 6, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date July 7, 2020.
No EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date July 9, 2020.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.