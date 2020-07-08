Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 24, 2020.
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 25, 2020.
No AUD/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 29, 2020, but was relisted beginning at 6:10pm. No EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, or GBP/JPY5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 29, 2020. No 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed between 6:35pm and 7:15pm on trade date June 29, 2020.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade dates June 30, 2020 and July 2, 2020.
