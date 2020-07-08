 Skip to main Content
Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 08/07/2020

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions: 

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 24, 2020.

  • No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 25, 2020.

  • No AUD/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 29, 2020, but was relisted beginning at 6:10pm.  No EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, or GBP/JPY5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 29, 2020.  No 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed between 6:35pm and 7:15pm on trade date June 29, 2020.

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade dates June 30, 2020 and July 2, 2020.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

