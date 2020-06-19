Nadex Refrains from Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
-
No EUR/JPY or GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm through 6:15pm expiration times on trade date June 15, 2020; no USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:10pm or 6:15pm expiration times on trade date June 15, 2020.
-
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 16, 2020.
-
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 17, 2020.
-
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date June 19, 2020.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.