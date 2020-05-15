Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed from the 6:05pm expiration time through the 6:40pm ET on trade date May 14, 2020. Both contracts were listed beginning with the 6:45pm expiration time.
