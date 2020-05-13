Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
Only the AUD/EUR/USD, and USD/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date May 11, 2020. EUR/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:10pm expiration time. USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:15pm expiration time.GBP/USD and GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:30pm expiration time.
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date May 12, 2020. It was listed beginning with the 6:10pm expiration time.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.