Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Date 13/05/2020

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:  

  • Only the AUD/EUR/USD, and USD/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date May 11, 2020.  EUR/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:10pm expiration time. USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:15pm expiration time.GBP/USD and GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:30pm expiration time.

  • No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm expiration time on trade date May 12, 2020. It was listed beginning with the 6:10pm expiration time.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.