Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
-
No Weekly FTSE 100 or Germany 30 Binary contracts will be listed for the week of May 4, 2020;
-
No EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, or USD/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date May 6, 2020.
-
No GBP/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date May 7, 2020.
-
No GBP/JPY or GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm or 6:10pm ET expiration times on trade date May 8, 2020.
-
No Daily, Weekly or Intraday Natural Gas Binary contracts were listed May 4 through May 6, 2020.Daily and Intraday Natural Gas Binary contracts were relisted beginning on May 7, 2020.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.