Nadex Refrains From Listing Certain Contracts

Due to activity in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based and pursuant to the authority granted in Nadex Rule 12.1(i), Nadex took the following actions:
No Daily, Weekly or Intraday Natural Gas Binary contracts will be listed for the week of May 4, 2020;
No Weekly FTSE 100 or Germany 30 Binary contracts will be listed for the week of May 4, 2020;
Only the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed for the 6:05pm ET expiration time on trade date May 4, 2020.
The USD/CAD 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:10pm ET expiration time on trade date May 4, 2020.
The EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and USD/JPY 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts were listed beginning with the 6:25pm ET expiration time on trade date May 4, 2020.
