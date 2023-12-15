Nadex Product Schedule For The Weeks Of December 25, 2023, And January 1, 2024, For The 2023 Christmas Holiday And The 2024 New Years Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the Weeks of December 25, 2023 and January 1, 2024:

Monday, December 25, 2023:

The Exchange will only list Crypto products during Monday’s trade date.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, December 29th, 2023, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, December 28, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, December 29, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Monday, January 1, 2024: The Exchange will only list Crypto products during Monday’s trade date.

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, January 5th, 2024, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.

No Japan 225 Weekly contracts will be offered during this week.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day

Wednesday, January 3, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day;

Thursday, January 4, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, January 5, 2024: The Exchange will observe normal business hours

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET and Tuesday, January 2, 2023, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade dates December 25, 2023, December 26, 2023, January 1, 2024, and January 2, 2024. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on each trade date. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Crypto Currency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

(Please note trade dates, span two calendar dates, for example, the December 25, 2023, trade date encompassed the time frame of 6:00 PM EST December 24, 2023, to 5:00 PM EST December 25, 2023.)

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.