Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of October 5, 2020

Nadex will observe the following product specific trading hours for the week of October 5, 2020:
-
Monday, October 5, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 contracts will be listed on this date. No Weekly China 50 contracts will be listed for the week of October 5, 2020.
-
Tuesday, October 6, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 contracts will be listed on this date.
-
Wednesday, October 7, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 contracts will be listed on this date.
-
Thursday, October 8, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 contracts will be listed on this date.
-
Friday, October 9, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. Daily China 50 contracts will resume their regular listing schedule.
Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.