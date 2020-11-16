Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of November 23, 2020 For The 2020 Thanksgiving And Japan Holidays

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of November 23, 2020:
Monday, November 23, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.
Weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday of the current week, with the exception of any contracts not available for trading on Friday, which will have a settlement date of Wednesday of the current week.
Due to the Japan holiday on November 23, 2020, no Japan 225 contracts will be listed this day. Pursuant to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines, in any week for which there are three or more holidays in the same underlying market resulting in the closure of that market and/or a holiday observed by Nadex, whether consecutive or not, no weekly contracts for products based on that underlying market will be listed for that week. Accordingly, no Weekly Japan 225 contracts will be listed for the week of November 23, 2020.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.
Weekly China 50 contracts will expire on this day;
No Daily Currency Binary contracts which would have an expiration trade date of November 26, 2020 will be listed on this date.
Thursday, November 26, 2020: The Exchange will be closed for Thursday’s trade date.
Friday, November 27, 2020: The Exchange will open at 8:00am ET. Nadex will observe the following modified schedule:
No Japan 225 or China 50 contracts will be offered on this date;
Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at 1:15pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm ET will not be offered on this day; Intraday 20-minute binary contracts which normally expire at 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, and 4:00 will not be offered on this day;
Trading in FTSE 100® and Germany 30 contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at 1:00pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm ET will not be offered on this day;
Trading in Corn and Soybean contracts will open at their regular time of 9:30am ET and close at 1:00pm ET;
Trading in Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will open at 8am ET and close at 1:30pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2:00pm ET will not be offered on this day;
Trading in Gold, Silver, and Copper contracts will open at 8am ET; all Gold contracts will close at 12:30pm ET; all Silver contracts will close at 12:25pm ET; all Copper contracts will close at 12:00pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 1:00pm ET will not be offered on this day;
All Currency contracts listed on this day will open at 8am ET or their regular open times. Daily Currency Binary contracts will not be available for trading on Friday, with the exception of the 3pm ET close time contract which will open at 8am ET and close at 3pm ET. Additionally, 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts with a 4pm ET expiration time will not be listed on this day. No 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would expire after 3:00pm ET will be listed on this day.
Nadex will return to its regular listing schedule for trade date November 30, 2020.
Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.