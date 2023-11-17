Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of November 20, 2023, For The 2023 Thanksgiving And Japan Holidays

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of November 20, 2023:

Monday, November 20, 2023: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.

Weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday of the current week, with the exception of any contracts not available for trading on Friday, which will have a settlement date of Wednesday of the current week;

Tuesday, November 21, 2023: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.

Wednesday, November 22, 2023: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.

Japan 225 Weekly contracts will expire on this day;

No Daily Currency Binary contracts which would have an expiration trade date of November 23, 2023, will be listed on this date.

Thursday, November 23, 2023: The Exchange will only list Crypto currency related products during Thursday’s trade date. All other non-Crypto Currency related products will not be listed during Thursday’s trade date.

Friday, November 24, 2023: The Exchange will list non-Crypto Currency products starting at 8:00am ET. Nadex will observe the following modified schedule:

No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this date;

Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at 1:15pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2:00pm, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm ET will not be offered on this day; Intraday 20-minute binary contracts which normally expire at 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, and 4:00 will not be offered on this day;

Trading in Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at 1:30pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2:00pm ET will not be offered on this day;

Trading in Gold and Silver contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at 12:30pm and 12:25pm ET, respectively;

All Currency contracts listed on this day will open at 8:00am ET or their regular open times. Daily Currency Binary contracts will not be available for trading on Friday, with the exception of the 3:00pm ET close time contract which will open at 8:00am ET and close at 3:00pm ET. Additionally, 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary contracts with a 4:00pm ET expiration time will not be listed on this day. No 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would expire after 3:00pm ET will be listed on this day.

Nadex will return to its regular listing schedule for trade date November 25, 2023.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Friday, November 24, 2023, from 8:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade dates November 23, 2023, through November 24, 2023. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date November 23, 2023, from 6:00pm on calendar date November 22, 2023, to 4:15pm ET on calendar date November 24, 2023. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Crypto Currency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.