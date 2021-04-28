 Skip to main Content
Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of May 3, 2021

Date 28/04/2021

Nadex will observe the following product specific trading hours for the week of May 3, 2021:


  • Monday, May 3, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50, Japan 225, or FTSE 100 contracts will be offered on this date. No Weekly Japan 225 or China 50 contracts will be available for this week.

  • Tuesday, May 4, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 or Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this date.

  • Wednesday, May 5, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours. No China 50 or Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this date.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.