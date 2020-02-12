Nadex Product Schedule For The President’s Day Holiday On Monday, February 17, 2020

Nadex will observe the following product specific trading hours for the week of February 17, 2020:
Monday, February 17, 2020: The Exchange will be closed for this trade date.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all intraday contracts offered on this date will open and close at their regular times. Other product specific hours are as follows:
- All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex-based Commodity, FTSE 100, Germany 30, and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 3am ET and close at their regular times.
- All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
- All Event contracts listed on this date will open at 8am ET and close at their regular times.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
