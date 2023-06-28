Nadex Product Schedule For The 2023 US Fourth Of July Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the 2023 Independence Day Holiday

Monday, July 3, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday of the current week.

No indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;

For the U.S Equity, the following contracts will be listed: Daily and Weekly U.S Equity Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 1:15pm ET; Trading in US 500, US Tech 100, US SmallCap 2000, and Wall St 30 contracts will open at their normal time and close at 1:15pm ET; Intraday 2-hour contracts which normally expire at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm ET will not be offered on this day; Intraday 20-minute binary contracts which normally expire at 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:20, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, and 4:00 will not be offered on this day;

No USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs which would have an expiration trade date of July 4, 2023 will be listed on this date.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023:

The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Monday evening for trade date Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 5:00pm ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:

No indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;

For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET; Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am, 7:00am and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed.

The Weekly Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrency Knock-out Touch Brackets contracts will be open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

The Exchange will close for trading at 5:00pm ET.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, July 7, 2023, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Wednesday’s trade date (Tuesday evening) will not be listed.

All indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be created at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

Thursday, July 6, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, July 7, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, July 3, 2023, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET and on trade date Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrency Knock-out Touch Brackets products trade dates Monday, July 3, 2023, and Tuesday, July 4, 2023. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade dates Monday, July 3, 2023, and July 4, 2023, covering the period of time from 6:00pm on calendar date July 2, 2023, through 5:00pm ET on calendar date July 4, 2023. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Weekly Bitcoin or Ether Knock-out Touch Bracket markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.