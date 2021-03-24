Nadex Product Schedule For The 2021 Good Friday And Easter Monday Holidays

Friday, April 2: Nadex will be closed on Friday, April 2, 2021 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. All Weekly contracts listed on Monday, March 29, 2021 will have a settlement date of Thursday, April 1, 2021. Nadex will close at 4:15pm ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and contracts listed on this day will expire pursuant to their regular Friday schedule or as indicated in the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines. The Exchange will reopen at its regular time on Sunday evening for trade date April 5, 2021.
Monday, April 5: No FTSE 100, Germany 30, or China 50 contracts will be listed on trade date April 5, 2021. All other contracts will open and close at their regular times. Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size in the Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary markets from 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening, April 4, 2021 to 8:00am ET on Monday morning, April 5, 2021. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary market during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.
Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.