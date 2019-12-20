Nadex Lists Events Contracts And Offers Trade And Settlement Fees Rebate

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on December 20, 2019 its plans to list Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Payrolls Binary contracts no earlier than January 6, 2020. Additionally, Nadex will also offer free trading in these markets from the planned launch on January 6, 2020 through February 28, 2020 as an incentive to generate interest in the event contracts. Trading Member trade and settlement fees will be waived for trading activity in the Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Payrolls Binary contracts, which will be refunded to the Member in the form of a rebate credit to the Member’s account in the month following the month the fees are incurred.
Pursuant to the filing period under Regulation 40.2(a), this filing will become effective December 24, 2019, however, the events contracts will not be listed until January 6, 2020.