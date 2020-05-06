Nadex Launches USD/MXN Binary Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on May 6, 2020 its intent to list new USD/MXN Binary Contracts. The Nadex USD/MXN Binary Contracts will be based on the underlying Spot USD/MXN currency market, and will be offered with Weekly, Daily, and 2-hour Intraday durations, and will initially be tradable between the hours of 8:00am ET and 3:00pm ET.
Pursuant to the filing period under Regulation 40.2(a), this filing will become effective, and the USD/MXN Binary Contracts will be listed on May 11, 2020.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.