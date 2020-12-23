Nadex Initial Jobless Claims Expire December 23, 2020

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on December 23, 2020 notice that due to the President’s declaration of December 24, 2020 as a federal holiday, the Nadex Initial Jobless Claims Binary contracts were closed and settled on December 23, 2020 rather than December 24, 2020 as originally listed. The Nadex Initial Jobless Claims Binary contracts will return to their regular listing schedule for the week of December 28, 2020.
